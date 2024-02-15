20 arrested in 18 gang-related shootings in Nassau and Suffolk counties

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island say they busted a gang behind a spree of violence in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

More than 20 people are now under arrest and charged with at least 18 shootings and other violent crimes.

One of the victims was an elementary school teacher from Hempstead, killed in a case of mistaken identity.

Kimberly Collins was shot and killed last April.

Her 10-year-old daughter was not hurt, but she was sitting in the backseat.

The shootings span from August 2021 through this month.

Detectives used surveillance videos to crack the case.

A dozen illegal hand guns were recovered.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney announced a 103-count indictment charging 31 members of the violent street gang known of the Bloodhound Brims. They are subset of a the Bloods.

Many of them are charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Eighteen shootings happened among rival gang members from Hempstead to Hampton Bays.

Both Nassau and Suffolk district attorney offices, police departments, sheriff's offices, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were all there to announce the massive indictment.

"The message here today is loud and clear here. Law enforcement on Long Island stands united to investigate, prosecute, and hold responsible the individuals who are responsible for the violence on our streets," Tierney said. "If you fire a gun, if you conspire to fire a gun, if you support anyone who fires a gun, or you sell drugs or commit robberies, or support that activity, you will be held responsible."

The DA says eight people were arrested Thursday, 23 others were already apprehended.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: New York City rejects couple's request to pay for car totaled during NYPD pursuit

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.