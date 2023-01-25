12 alleged gang members arrested meth trafficking ring raids in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Twelve people were arrested so far in a series of early morning raids in New York City to disrupt a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking ring.

The raids took place on Wednesday just after 6 a.m. in Washington Heights and Hamilton Heights in Manhattan.

The suspects, some with ties to the Trinitarios gang, were caught when NYPD officers and federal agents executed search warrants on Broadway, on Amsterdam Avenue and on West 174th Street in coordinated actions.

The officers, along with agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Secret Service, were targeting the drug trafficking ring.

Charges against multiple people are expected to be unsealed in federal court in Lower Manhattan later Wednesday.

On Broadway, law enforcement entered Superman Barber Shop, which allegedly had illegal gambling in the basement.

Meanwhile, heavy federal vehicles closed West 174th Street. One of the vehicles was so large that it looked like a tank. Agents could be seen entering and exiting an apartment building.

Searches were also ongoing at a juice bar and smoke shop around the corner on Amsterdam Avenue.

One federal official said the response was warranted due to the fact that they were looking for "really bad people."

