Pets & Animals

'Gangsta the Goose' chases down unsuspecting neighbors in Utah to protect family of ducks

EMBED <>More Videos

Angry goose chases down unsuspecting neighbors to protect ducks

UTAH (WABC) -- A notorious goose is on the loose in Utah after taking on the role of bodyguard for a family of ducks.

He's known as 'Gangsta the Goose' around the town of Daybreak.

For more than a month, Gangsta has been on the loose, chasing down and honking at anyone who comes too close to a mother duck and her nest.

The goose has no relation to the ducks, it appears it just naturally chose to be their protector.

Homeowners near the nest have put up signs alerting people to the aggressive goose.

But unsuspecting neighbors keep running into the angry bird.

Gangsta's duties didn't end when the ducklings hatched.

He was recently spotted escorting the ducks to a lake.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbirdsduckanimalanimal news
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nearly 6,000 weapons seized from NYC schools this year
Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Blood drive held in honor of young boy's 1st birthday on Staten Island
Arrest made after driver goes on racist rant, attempts to stab officer
2 people on moped snatch woman's purse in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Bookend showers
Show More
Teen dives into bay, rescues classmate who had driven into water
Baby falcon hatches, joins mom in nest atop NYC bridge
UPS tests tiny battery-powered cycles in NYC
Bodies of 2 drowning victims recovered from NJ lake
Advocates mark 10th anniversary of DACA with call for solution
More TOP STORIES News