A pair of roving alpacas went on an adventure through various neighborhoods Saturday morning when they escaped their enclosure in Oakland.

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver lost control on the Garden State Parkway and went through a fence and into a home in Clifton, New Jersey.It happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Newscopter 7 was over the scene as crews worked to remove the vehicle.The female driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center.The accident is under investigation.----------