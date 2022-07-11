3 dead in crash on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

New Jersey State Police responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. in the southbound local lanes in Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Sentra and a Nissan Maxima were both traveling south on the Garden State Parkway local lanes when one car sideswiped the other.
The Sentra ran off the road to the right, impacted a metal post, overturned and struck a tree.
The driver and two passengers of the Sentra were killed.
Their identities have not yet been released.
Both sides of the parkway were briefly closed as police investigated.
