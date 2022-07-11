3 dead in crash on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

2 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on Garden State Parkway

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey Sunday evening.

New Jersey State Police responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. in the southbound local lanes in Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Sentra and a Nissan Maxima were both traveling south on the Garden State Parkway local lanes when one car sideswiped the other.

The Sentra ran off the road to the right, impacted a metal post, overturned and struck a tree.

The driver and two passengers of the Sentra were killed.

Their identities have not yet been released.

Both sides of the parkway were briefly closed as police investigated.

ALSO READ | 'Statistically significant' cancer levels found in Suffolk County School District: study
EMBED More News Videos

The number of people of all ages living within the Northport-East Northport School District with cancer is "statistically significant," a study found. Kristin Thorne has the story.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monmouth countyaccidentgarden state parkway
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 teens killed, 1 critical after Staten Island crash
Masks urged in NYC as BA.5 COVID cases tick up
'RHOSLC' star Jennifer Shah pleads guilty in telemarketing scheme
Dust devil creates chaotic scene at Las Vegas resort pool
3 people shot during pool party at Long Island mansion
Texas mom argues unborn baby should count as passenger in HOV lane
Manhattanhenge 2022: When and where to watch in New York City
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy with sun
Biden celebrates passage of gun law at White House
George Washington Bridge begins cashless tolling
COVID cases undercount leave US with blind spot amid BA.5 spread
8-year-old paralyzed after being shot in Highland Park parade attack
More TOP STORIES News