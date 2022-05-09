New York, New Jersey at highest average gas prices on record

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11829392" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There have been big crowds of pro-choice demonstrators all weekend.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York and New Jersey are now seeing their highest average gas prices on record.New York is up to $4.51 per gallon, that's up 17-cents from last week.New Jersey is at $4.47 per gallon, up 25-cents.The national average is lower at $4.31 a gallon.There is better news if you're in Connecticut, which is just one cent below the national average.Analysts say crude prices are unlikely to fall as long as the supply remains tight. Tracy Noble, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says it now costs drivers in the United States an average of about $23 more to fill up than it did a year ago.(Some information from the Associated Press)----------