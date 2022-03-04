Gas prices soaring across Tri-State amid crisis in Ukraine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11619824" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With the national average for a gallon of gas up 26 cents from last week, Kaylee Hartung and Elwyn Lopez report on how this price hike is impacting Americans.

OLD TOWN, Staten Island (WABC) -- The crisis in Ukraine has led to higher gas prices worldwide, including in the Tri-State area.In New York City, gas prices have reached $4.05 a gallon and in New Jersey, the average is $3.87 per gallon.The price spike is nationwide with the national average now up to $3.83 a gallon, which is up more than a quarter since last week."Here in New York the average is $4 a gallon and the average in the state of California is $5," said Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis.Coming in a close second to California, gas prices in New York are creeping closer to the $5 a gallon mark, including on Staten Island where gas was spotted for $4.43."How incredibly important it is that we ramp up energy production here in our country, we have the capability to do so and can provide immediate relief for families," Malliotakis said.The congresswoman was joined by local business leaders at a gas station on Hylan Boulevard on Friday to offer solutions to the surge in gas prices which are already high due to inflation, but exacerbated by the war in Urkaine."I have colleagues who are in Texas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, who are saying that on their land, they are able to extract more oil and gas, and we should be looking at opportunities to increase the supply," Malliotakis said.Prices hit $3.87 a gallon along the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway on Friday, which is up 11 cents in the last two weeks.Some drivers who spoke to Eyewitness News on Friday said they understood the reason for the increase so they weren't too upset by the prices going up and down.AAA said they have concerns the price per gallon will continue to increase with the crisis in Ukraine, especially as the summer travel season approaches.----------