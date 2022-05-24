gas prices

California gas station charges nearly $8 a gallon ahead of busy Memorial Day weekend

Nationwide, the average price at the pump is $1.61 higher than it was one year ago.
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area gas station charging nearly $8 a gallon

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- A San Francisco Bay Area gas station is charging nearly $8 a gallon for supreme-grade gasoline as California's average price tops $6.

A photographer at our sister station KGO spotted a Chevron gas station in Menlo Park selling regular gas at $7.25 a gallon with supreme-grade gas at a staggering $7.75 a gallon.

"This place is the most convenient for me," customer Alisa Arunamata told KGO. "When you have a bunch of kids and you're running around, you don't have a lot of options."

According to the Lundberg Survey, the Bay Area currently has the highest average price for regular-grade gas in the U.S., at $6.20 per gallon, with the lowest average in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.92 per gallon.

SEE ALSO: US inflation hit 8.3% over past year, slows from previous month's 40-year high
EMBED More News Videos

Beyond the financial strain for households, inflation is posing a serious political problem for President Joe Biden.



The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 33 cents over the past two weeks to $4.71 per gallon as tens of millions prepare to hit the road for the busy holiday weekend.

Nationwide, the price at the pump is $1.61 higher than it was one year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

Biden and many Democrats have accused gas companies of price gouging, while Republicans say the White House should support increased domestic oil and natural gas drilling.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecaliforniainflationholidayeconomygas pricesauto newsmemorial dayconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
NJ officials hope anti-gas gouging bill will ease pain at the pump
Gas approaching $5 per gallon in NY as record prices persist
75 NJ gas stations lowering prices Friday in push for self-serve law
US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high
TOP STORIES
2 women fatally struck in 2 hit-and-run crashes on Long Island
Former NFL player, airline worker get into scuffle at Newark Airport
Police continue search for suspect in Q train fatal shooting
3 women flee to safety as vehicle stolen at Brooklyn gas station
AccuWeather: Cooler with clouds and sun
Young Thug rap lyrics used as alleged evidence in RICO indictment
Mom hears late son's heartbeat in 14-year-old boy for 1st time
Show More
US to release monkeypox vaccine from national stockpile: CDC
NYC launches new mental health pilot program 'CONNECT'
CA mom scammed over formula for child with rare disease
After 3 months, Russia still bogged down in Ukraine war
California parents could soon sue for social media addiction
More TOP STORIES News