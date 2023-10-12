New Jersey gas station clerk accused of taking photos up skirts of hundreds of customers

WATCHUNG, New Jersey (WABC) -- A gas station employee is under arrest after police say he used his phone to take or try to take inappropriate pictures of women hundreds of times.

Police announced Thursday that Miguel Melchor-Gomez, who worked as a cashier, was arrested on multiple charges including attempted endangering the welfare of a child, invasion of privacy, tampering with evidence.

The alleged crimes happened over a 21-month period between December 2021 and August 19, 2023 at the Circle Convenience Store, located at the Sunoco gas station on Stirling Road in Watchung.

Authorities say during that time, he used his phone to film underneath female customers' clothing.

They say sometimes he would pretend the credit card machine malfunctioned so he could get close enough to take the pictures or video.

Police said the majority of the victims were adults, but several of his victims are believed to be under 18.

Anyone who believe that they may be victims are asked to try to identify the date they were inside the convenience store and the clothing that they wore that day. After victims have attempted to identify the date on which they were inside the convenience store, they should contact the Watchung Police Department at WPD.TIPS@watchungpd.com or (908) 756-2504.

