gavin newsom

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new climate change actions

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs an executive order requiring all new passenger vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035 on Sept. 23, 2020 in Sacramento. (Daniel Kim/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)

Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference at noon Wednesday to "announce new efforts in the state's fight against climate change," his office says.

We'll be streaming the press conference at noon. Check back to watch live and read updates.

Last month Newsom announced California will be phasing out all gasoline-powered cars by 2035 in a major effort to reduce the state's emissions. The governor signed an executive order that requires all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be zero-emission vehicles by the 2035 deadline.

The executive order will not make it illegal for Californians to own gas-powered vehicles or to resell them as used cars.

"I don't know of any other state in this country that's been more forceful and forthright in establishing and anchoring a consciousness around climate change," said Gov. Newsom. "We just want to fundamentally reconcile the fact we're no longer living in 19th century, and we don't need to drill things or extract things in order to advance our economic goals and advance our mobility needs."

The California Air Resources Board will also be working on regulations that will mandate medium and heavy-duty vehicles also have zero emissions (wherever possible) by 2045.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsomenvironmentpollutionelectric vehiclesclimate change
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAVIN NEWSOM
California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars
Gov. Newsom signs bill changing sex offender law
Calif. bill allows inmate firefighters to work professionally after prison
Newsom talks climate change amid CA wildfires at DNC 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Queens jobs recruitment fair TODAY!
Officer who pressed knee into George Floyd's neck released on bond
Red, Orange, Yellow: Here are New York's new COVID zones
Mail carrier accused of dumping mail, including ballots sent to residents
COVID Updates: Fauci says 300-400K could die in US
COVID-19 nurse donates her kidney to 18-month-old boy
Fiery protest over NYC COVID cluster restrictions
Show More
Why? How? Investigation continues into NJ fire that killed 3 kids
Former NY State Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno dies
Howell closes 16 town parks due to COVID-19 uptick
Hurricane Delta makes landfall as Category 2 storm
Honeymooners paid $5K for flight back to US ahead of Delta
More TOP STORIES News