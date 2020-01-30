Arts & Entertainment

How to watch new episodes of 'General Hospital' amid Trump impeachment coverage

ABC has resumed airing original, unaired episodes of "General Hospital" starting Wednesday.

The episodes will air regularly on television on the West Coast and other areas not impacted by ABC News' live coverage of the Senate impeachment trial.

Full episodes of "General Hospital" will be made available for viewers each day on ABC.com and the ABC app beginning at 8 p.m. EST, and the following day on demand and on Hulu.

ABC says these viewing opportunities will allow fans to enjoy their favorite daytime drama and the cadence will continue with subsequent episodes added as necessary or as coverage continues.

"General Hospital" is both the longest-running American soap opera currently in production and the longest-running scripted TV drama currently in production.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentimpeachmentgeneral hospitalabc newsabcu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News