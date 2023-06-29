Kelly Ripa back for season 2 of 'Generation Gap' game show on ABC

Kelly Ripa goes from daytime to primetime again Thursday night with ABC's "Generation Gap."

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Kelly Ripa goes from daytime to primetime again Thursday night.

The host of "Live with Kelly and Mark" is back with the second season of her game show, "Generation Gap".

It asks kids about pop culture from their grandparents' generation. The older folks get questions about what is popular with young people today.

The show is called "Generation Gap" but the game actually brings kids and their grandparents together.

Ripa brings a lot of personal experience to her job.

"We are so lucky because our kids have grown up, and they're adults now, but they still knock-on-wood have their grandparents, and they're very close and very connected, and they're constantly learning from each other," she said.

And that's not the only way her family plays into this game.

"It's the indifference with which my dad plays the game that makes it so funny," Ripa said. "He really is quite a character, and he was so popular in season 1 that we figured out a way to bring him back in a more active way in season two."

Joe Ripa's presence in the studio isn't the only addition to the format, which now features three families instead of two.

"I keep using the word 'adorable,' I don't know how else to describe these families because they really are very connected," she said.

Ripa compares this job to being a ringmaster at a circus and it's very different than her day job, but this time she hosts the game closer to home.

"Any time you have a New York studio audience, a New York crowd, and a lot of New York-based contestants, there's like a crackling energy that I think is unique," she said.

"Generation Gap" airs Thursday at 8 p.m. right here on ABC 7 and starts streaming Friday on Hulu.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side: What to do if the airline cancels your flight

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.