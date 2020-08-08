Isaias aftermath: Generator causes carbon monoxide poisoning at Long Island home

MASTIC, Long Island (WABC) -- A family of six was forced to evacuate from their Long Island home Friday due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. in Suffolk County.

When firefighters arrived to the Mastic home, two people were unconscious and four others were able to walk or be helped out.

Officials say a generator running in the basement of the home caused high levels of carbon monoxide.

Six people were removed from the home. Four people were transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment.

The condition of the hospitalized family members was not disclosed.

None of the responding firefighters were injured.

The family had no power since Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Authorities say generators should always run outside of the home.

On Tuesday, a woman and her grandchild were sickened with carbon monoxide poisoning after exhaust from the generator they were using caused "fatal levels" of the gas inside a New Jersey home.
It was the second incident involving a generator on Tuesday after damage from Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread power outages.


The home on Robin Road in South Brunswick was one of the one million buildings in the state affected by power outages caused by damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.

REALTED: Watch 'Operation 7: Save a Life' fire safety special

