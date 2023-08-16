Former staffer for George Santos accused of impersonating Speaker Kevin McCarthy aide to raise funds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A former staff member of Rep. George Santos was indicted for allegedly impersonating an aide to Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise funds for Santos.

Samuel Miele was charged with aggravated identity theft and four counts of wire fraud by prosecutors, who are already prosecuting Santos for fraud.

He was arraigned on the indictment in federal court in Downtown Brooklyn and pleaded not guilty.

He was released on $150,000 bail.

Miele is accused of sending emails and phone calls seeking campaign contributions claiming to be a "high ranking aide to a member of the House with leadership responsibilities."

A filing doesn't identify the House member, but Eyewitness News is told it was McCarthy.

Miele was the subject of a similar Federal Elections Commission complaint in February.

His lawyer released a statement Wednesday saying he is not guilty and "looks forward to complete vindication at trial as soon as possible."

