George Santos claims car was broken into, goes on rant against Mayor Adams

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- For nearly two minutes, George Santos went off, claiming his car had been broken into late Tuesday night. He dropped the f-bomb more than half a dozen times on Mayor Eric Adams.

"This is the city you're running. You were a cop, right? You piece of s--t. This is how you're keeping the city safe? F---ing animal," Santos says.

In a police report, Santos claims that $180 worth of gifts were missing. In the video, he shows shattered glass on the pavement. When Eyewitness News arrived, there was an attendant preparing to remove the car with no obvious signs of a break-in. All four windows were raised, intact and appeared unbroken.

The attendant confirmed that Santos had purchased the car from Carvana two weeks ago, but decided several days ago to return it. Nothing in the paperwork, she said, indicated that the car had been broken into.

On December 1, Santos was ousted from Congress over an eye-popping series of lies and allegations that he defrauded his campaign donors. He remains under Federal indictment.

Carvana says a customer would not be required to disclose a broken window and would be encouraged to have it fixed before scheduling a return.

Whether Santos had it repaired in the five hours of daylight was unclear.

A man who works nearby told Eyewitness News that several cars had been broken into much further down the street in recent days, but could not say whether Santos' car was among them.

"Oh boy the way, did I mention it's a brand new car?" Santos said.

While Santos claims the car was 'brand new,' it was, in fact five-years-old. Deputy Mayor Fabien Levy responded to Santos on social media writing, "99% sure you broke into the car yourself."

As for whether the window had been repaired, Santos, himself could not be reached for comment.

