Rep. George Santos to take part in first classified briefing on China spy balloon

Congressman George Santos attended the State of the Union and exchanged words with Mitt Romney during Joe Biden's speech. Chantee Lans has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Embattled Republican Congressman George Santos will be part of his first classified briefing on Thursday.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters off camera that "yes" he was ok with the Long Island congressman being at the classified briefing about the China spy balloon.

"We're going to do a classified briefing for all members in the House so that it's very important we get all the information," McCarthy said.

(Video in player from previous report)

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) and ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said on camera, "We look forward to having that conversation and being updated.

When asked about putting a China balloon related resolution on the House floor, Meeks said off camera that the House is "getting close."

The Senate is also set to discuss the spy balloon in a classified briefing Thursday.

On Tuesday, Santos' presence at the center aisle to see and be seen with the arrivals at the State of the Union address was met with a stern rebuke from a fellow Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney.

He reportedly told Santos, "You don't belong here."

Santos claimed he fired back called Romney the "A" word.

Romney is among the highest ranking Republicans to call out Santos for his lies.

Speaker McCarthy met privately with the congressman last week amid a swirl of potential investigations on and off Capitol Hill. Santos announced he would step aside from his committee assignments ahead of an expected House Ethics Committee probe.

McCarthy said Tuesday the situation with Santos would work its way through the House Ethics Committee. Fellow New York Republicans have called for Santos to resign from Congress. Santos faces other investigations beyond Congress.

