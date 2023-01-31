George Santos tells House Republicans he will recuse himself from sitting on committees, sources say

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- Rep. George Santos told House Republicans during a closed door meeting Tuesday morning that he would recuse himself from sitting on any committees, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Santos was recently assigned two committees -- the House Small Business Committee and the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

The news comes as he faces mounting controversies over his past falsehoods, scrutiny of his finances and investigations in the U.S. and in Brazil.

Santos was spotted leaving House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office Monday and wouldn't comment about any potential meeting between the two.

On Tuesday morning, Speaker McCarthy confirmed that George Santos said he would recuse himself from committees but indicated if he were to fill the committee seats it would be on a temporary basis.

"If I fill them it will be on a temporary basis he would be able to get committees back once he's cleared," McCarthy said.

McCarthy reiterated that the House Ethics committee will have questions about many of these concerns and once he answers those questions he may be able to be seated on committees.

"I think it was an appropriate decision that until he can clear everything up he's off the committees," McCarthy said, adding that they discussed the matter during a meeting Monday.

McCarthy wouldn't say explicitly whether he encouraged him to step aside from his committee assignments but told reporters, "I think we had a good discussion inside the meeting" and said Santos found this decision was the best way forward.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia told CNN that it was Santos' decision that he made on his own to "abstain" from the committees. She said he told the conference he would step aside from the committees as the GOP is trying to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

"He just felt like there was so much drama really over the situation, and especially what we're doing to work to remove Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee," she told CNN.

She added: "But Mr. Santos' statement in there was just saying that he spoke with Speaker McCarthy and made this decision on his own."

Santos said he would issue a statement later in the day.

