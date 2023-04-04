Chantee Lans spoke to George Santos after the embattled congressman attended Donald Trump arraignment.

George Santos remains defiant after attending rally at NYC courthouse to show support for Trump

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In the hours leading up to Donald Trump's arraignment protestors on both sides gathered outside the courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

Among those showing up in support of the former president was embattled Congressman George Santos.

Santos attended Marjorie Taylor Greene's Rally For Trump outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court House before Trump's arrival for the arraignment.

Both Santos and Greene were swarmed by protestors when they arrived.

When Santos asked if any president is above the law he said, "No."

He then asked about Hunter Biden's indictment.

He didn't speak to the media at the time but later spoke with Eyewitness News Reporter Chantee Lans on the phone.

When asked if the arraignment made him uneasy, Santos said it was "infuriating."

"It doesn't it makes me want to fight harder for freedom in our country," Santos said. "This is the United States of America. It's infuriating and if anything it should serve to energize lawmakers to make sure that we ban together for common good, not for political persecution."

See the full interview exchange above.

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

