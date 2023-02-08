Rep. George Santos, Sen. Mitt Romney share tense exchange at State of the Union address

Derick Waller has the latest on the tense exchange between Congressman George Santos and Senator Mitt Romney at the State of the Union address.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Constituents weren't the only people who showed up with harsh words for Congressman George Santos in Washington, DC.

Rep. Santos attended the State of the Union address, angering Senator Mitt Romney who was caught on camera in a tense echange.

He reportedly told Santos, "You don't belong here."

Santos claimed he fired back called Romney the "A" word.

Romney is among the highest ranking Republicans to call out Santos for his lies.

"I didn't expect that he'd be standing there trying to shake hands with every senator in the United States," Romney said. "Given the fact that he's under an ethics investigation, he should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room."

Santos tweeted, "Hey @MittRomney just a reminder that you will NEVER be PRESIDENT!"

But the way things are going many colleagues of Santos think he may not be a congressman for much longer with House Ethics complaints against him, and criminal investigations underway looking into alleged lies and his campaign finances.

Earlier in the day, some of Santos' constituents boarded a bus to Washington to confront House Republican leadership and demand that he be removed.

The dozens of Queens and Long Island voters delivered more than 1,500 signatures on a petition.

House Speaker McCarthy revealed that Santos is the subject of Ethics Committee complaints.

Despite initially implying an ethics investigation was underway, McCarthy later clarified his remarks.

"Ethics is moving through, and if Ethics finds something, we'll take action," McCarthy said.

McCarthy reiterated that the voters elected him and that he and the congressman decided it was best for Santos to recuse himself from committee assignments.

"He and I had a conversation and decided it's best at this moment," he added. "I think that was the right decision."

Meanwhile, one of Santos' staffers, Mario Nicoletto, discussed his decision to resign as a Queens District Office Staff Member.

"He was never, never like this. He was always a stoic guy," said Nicoletto.

Eyewitness News reporter Chanteel Lans also asked Nicoletto about where he thinks the hundreds of thousands of dollars came from in Congressman Santos' campaign. He says he has no idea.

