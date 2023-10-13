Rep. George Santos erupts after protestor asks him about 'Israeli genocide'

Outside the ongoing Republican meeting to choose a House Speaker, Rep. George Santos erupted in anger after an interaction with a protestor.

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- Embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos erupted in anger on Friday after a protestor on Capitol Hill asked him about "Israeli genocide" in Gaza.

The raucous scene happened at the Longworth House Office Building, where Republicans had been meeting all afternoon to select a new nominee for speaker of the house.

Two people had been wandering around outside the meeting, asking lawmakers what they were doing to stop what they described as Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Most members either ignored the duo or offered polite answers.

But after Santos stepped out of the meeting and walked down an adjacent hallway, a sudden commotion echoed throughout the halls.

ABC News captured the episode from multiple angles, with Santos storming back through the lobby past the pool camera and calling the protestor "a f------- terrorist sympathizer."

"The next time he tries to accost me with a child in my hands, I want him out of here," Santos yelled.

"He is a f------- terrorist sympathizer. You can go look at the video," Santos continued. "The gentleman back there is a terrorist sympathizer that has no business in this building. What is happening in Israel is abhorrent."

"What is happening to the people of Israel should not be defended. Nobody defending Hamas has any business in this building, whether you're elected, or you're a civilian. It is a disgrace that we allow people to parade that type of thought in here."

Capitol Police arrested the man shortly thereafter.