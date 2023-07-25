Retired NYPD detective Michael Sapraicone announces bid to unseat Rep. George Santos

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A former NYPD detective and Nassau County business leader announced his bid Tuesday to unseat fellow Republican Rep. George Santos.

Mike Sapraicone announced Tuesday that he will be seeking the Republican and Conservative Party nominations.

"My campaign for Congress is about honest public service and hard work because my neighbors in Queens and Long Island deserve nothing less," Sapraicone said. "I spent two decades in the NYPD serving and protecting our community before building a global security company from the ground up. I'm running for Congress to return integrity and a respected voice to the office, and to focus on issues like public safety, border security, and fiscal responsibility to get our country back on the right track."

Sapraicone went on to say that the constituents of the 3rd District on Long Island and Queens have been unfairly neglected.

"Constituent service will be a cornerstone of my campaign and time in office - whether it is helping a resident get a passport or making sure our communities get our fair share of funding from Washington, I will be there for them and that's a promise. No problem too small. And I am prepared to work across the aisle to get things done and end the dysfunction in Washington."

Former Sen. Al D'Amato has already endorsed Sapraicone and Detectives' Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo also is an early backer.

Despite offensive lies and an outcry from voters in his district, Santos announced his reelection campaign on his 100th day in office.

He tweeted his announcement, saying: "This is about taking back our country and restoring greatness back to New York."

Meanwhile constituents of Santos said Tuesday they are through with political leaders doing "nothing to advance" his ouster from Congress.

They rallied outside Santos' office in Queens and encouraged legislators to expel Santos from office before the August recess.

