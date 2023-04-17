George Santos to announce re-election bid

Monday's announcement comes after Santos previously indicated he would not seek re-election.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Embattled New York Congressman George Santos is expected to announce his re-election campaign Monday.

It comes as he faces calls from both parties for his resignation, because of his multiple fabrications, exaggerations and embellishments about his professional and personal life.

Santos is also the subject of several investigations.

Monday's announcement comes after Santos previously indicated he would not seek re-election.

The latest campaign finance data from the Federal Election Commission indicates the congressman has raised $5,333.26 and refunded $8,352.78.

