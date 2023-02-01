Protesters rally outside George Santos' NYC office, demand his resignation

More than half a dozen local activist groups rallied outside Santos' district office to call on George Santos to resign.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The calls continued Wednesday for embattled Congressman George Santos to resign.

A coalition of more than half a dozen local activists groups protested outside Santos' district office Wednesday morning to add to the chorus of calls for his resignation.

"You will not get away with this Mr. Santos," said William Bailey, senior director at New York Communities for Change. "One day you will have to suffer for all eternity to regret the deception you refuse to renounce."

The new calls for Santos to step down come one day after he recused himself from his two House committee assignments and sat down with right wing network OAN.

"I know that a lot of people want to create this narrative that I I faked my way to Congress, which is absolutely categorically false," he said in the OAN exclusive.

ALSO READ | The saga of Rep. George Santos: Inside his many fabrications, exaggerations, and embellishments

Also Tuesday, the Federal Election Commission made public the resignation letter it received from Santos' longtime treasurer, Nancy Marks.

It came amid ongoing investigations into his campaign finances. And Santos' personal life is under the microscope as well.

ABC News spoke exclusively with several men Santos dated in the past who called the relationships toxic, said he promised them green cards and even used an alias.

"We need Anthony Devolder, I mean sorry, what's his name again? We need George Santos, it's time for you to step down," Bailey said.

The group of constituents outside the office Wednesday morning hand-delivered a petition with hundreds of signatures asking him to step down.

They said this is just the beginning of collecting the signatures.

ALSO READ | Whale found dead at Lido Beach in Nassau County

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.