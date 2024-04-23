Former Congressman George Santos says he's suspending bid for New York District 1 race

George Santos announced the suspension of his campaign to represent New York's First Congressional District.

George Santos announced the suspension of his campaign to represent New York's First Congressional District.

George Santos announced the suspension of his campaign to represent New York's First Congressional District.

George Santos announced the suspension of his campaign to represent New York's First Congressional District.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Disgraced former Congressman George Santos says he's dropping his campaign for Congress.

Santos posted on "X" Tuesday afternoon, saying that he's suspending his bid to represent New York's First Congressional District because his challenge to current incumbent Republican Nick Lalota would "all but guarantee a Democrat take the seat."

"I don't want my run to be portrayed as reprisal against Nick Lalota... Although Nick and I don't have the same voting record and I remain critical of his abysmal record, I don't want to split the ticket and be responsible for handing the house to Dems," he said.

Santos was expelled from Congress back in December.

He's been indicted on multiple charges, including wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.