Cheers! Celebrating George Washington's legacy on his birthday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this day ... we celebrate the birth of the first President of the United States, George Washington.
Washington was born on Feb. 22, 1732, in Virginia. According to History.com, he was the eldest of his parent's six children, all of whom survived into their adulthood.
From a young age, the Founding Father showed great promise in leadership.
In 1753, the 21-year-old Washington was assigned to a mission to confront the French during the French and Indian War.
This mission not only revealed Washington's courage, but also made him a celebrity among the public.
In his later years, Washington played a key role in leading his countrymen to a victory during the American Revolutionary War and writing the Constitution.
After being voted into the presidency, Washington set the primary example of expectations for future presidents.
As his famous last words say, "first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen."
On his 288th birthday, we salute George Washington and celebrate his memory.
