Driver hurt after debris smashes car windshield on George Washington Bridge: Officials

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver was injured when debris smashed the windshield of a car on the George Washington Bridge, according to Port Authority officials.

The accident occurred Monday morning on the upper level of the GW Bridge in the New Jersey-bound lanes.

Video shows the vehicle's shattered windshield and pieces of debris on the driver's side.

Lanes were briefly closed following the incident as first responders cleared the scene.

Officials say it's not clear yet what hit the car or where the debris came from.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.
