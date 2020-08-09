Pets & Animals

Wild boar steals naked man's bag in Germany

GERMANY -- What was supposed to be a relaxing day at a lake in Germany turned into a race against nature when a wild boar grabbed a man's bag and took off.

The man was enjoying the ambiance when the boar snatched it up. Not wanting to be defeated, the man got up and started chasing the boar and her two babies -- wearing nothing but his confidence.

The sight of the naked man reportedly prompted laughter from onlookers.

The man eventually retrieved the bag, which contained his laptop, and was entertained by the pictures that were taken of him.

An eyewitness says the boars helped themselves to some pizza before taking the bag.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbeacheswild animalsanimal newsgermany
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Infant, 3 adults hospitalized after vehicle flies off road, rolls over
Long Island beaches red flagged after shark caught by fishermen
COVID NY: Cuomo slams Trump's unemployment benefit order
COVID-19 Updates: New low in NY, CDC worried about child illness
Schumer calls Trump's unemployment order 'unworkable,' 'weak'
Teen killed, off-duty cop 'struggling for her life' after DC shooting
US surpasses 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Show More
Body removed 10 months after hotel collapsed under construction
Man robs NYC subway riders, threatens one with needle
5.1 North Carolina earthquake reportedly felt hundreds of miles away
New Zealand celebrates 100th day COVID-free
3 Texas Parks & Wildlife workers dead in helicopter crash
More TOP STORIES News