Coronavirus News: New York Giants, Jets to play games without fans 'until further notice'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6292604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6311834" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Giants and Jets released a joint statement Monday announcing games will be played without fans until further notice.On Monday, Governor Phil Murphy signed executive order limiting outdoor public gatherings, which apply to events at MetLife Stadium."This decision was reached after careful consideration of the current state of the COVID-19 crisis, in discussions with the Giants and Jets, and in consideration of the health and safety of our fans, players and staff, which will continue to be the primary focus for our teams," the statement read.The teams supported the governor's decision in the interest of public health and safety."Both the Giants and Jets will play our games without the benefit of fans in attendance will play our games without the benefit of fans in attendance," the teams said. "Although we would prefer to have fans at MetLife Stadium for our games, we will continue to work with Governor Murphy's office and will provide updates if necessary."The Giants and Jets also announced out of an abundance of caution, each team's 2020 training camps and practices will not be open to the public.