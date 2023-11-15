Gilgo Beach murders: Rex Heuermann's estranged wife attends court appearance

SUFFOLK COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Rex Heuermann's estranged wife attended his court appearance Wednesday in Riverhead.

The alleged Gilgo Beach killer was present in a suit and tie while his attorneys worked out scheduling matters in the case.

This marked Heuermann's first appearance in court since September.

It is the first time his estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, attended one of his court appearances.

She recently visited him in jail and her attorney has signaled she plans to attend every court date going forward so she can see the evidence for herself.

Ellerup filed for divorce six days after Heuermann's July arrest.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to three counts each of first- and second-degree murder in the deaths of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Lynn Costello.

He is a prime suspect in a fourth death of a woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose body was found in a marshy stretch of Gilgo Beach on Long Island.

