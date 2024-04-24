Investigators searching woods in Manorville as part of Gilgo Beach investigation, sources say

MANORVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Investigators are searching a wooded area in Manorville as part of the Gilgo Beach investigation, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The search began Tuesday and continues Wednesday, the sources said.

The search is happening off the Long Island Expressway near exit 70.

The Suffolk district attorney's office declined to comment on the specific nature of the search but issued the below statement:

"The Suffolk County Police Department, the New York Police Department and the New York State Police are working with the District Attorney's Office on an ongoing investigation. We do not comment on investigative steps while they are underway. We will make further statements when appropriate."

Rex Heuermann has been charged in connection with the deaths of four women whose bodies were found near Gilgo Beach. He has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities have said their investigation continues to see if they can link Heuermann to six other victims.

(ABC News contributed to this report.)

