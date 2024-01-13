Gilgo Beach: Rex Heuermann to face additional murder charge in death of fourth woman: source

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Alleged serial killer Rex Heuermann returns to court next week on Long Island where he is expected to be charged in the death of a fourth woman whose remains were found in a marshy spot near Gilgo Beach, multiple sources told ABC News.

Heuermann is already charged with killing three women whose bodies were found wrapped in burlap in close proximity and prosecutors have said he is the prime suspect in the death of a fourth, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to killing Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Costello, all of whom were found dead in December 2010, and is being held without bail.

He is due back in court in Riverhead Tuesday when prosecutors are expected to announce that a grand jury has returned an indictment charging him with a fourth murder, the sources said.

Brainard-Barnes was found wrapped with a belt that had a distinctive buckle bearing the initials WH, which could stand for Heuermann's father, prosecutors have said.

No comment from the Suffolk County District Attorney's office, which is handling the prosecution of Heuermann, an architect who investigators linked to the women, all sex workers, through DNA evidence, including a sample taken from pizza crust in the trash outside his Manhattan office.

There are six other Gilgo Beach victims whose deaths remain unsolved.

