Gilgo Beach: Suffolk County authorities identify another victim in string of killings

HAUPPAUGE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County authorities have identified another victim in the decade-long Gilgo Beach investigation.

They are expected to discuss their findings at a Friday morning news conference in Hauppauge.

The authorities are expected to reveal the name of Jane Doe No. 7, whose remains were found on Fire Island in 1996.

The remains were later linked by DNA to other human remains found along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach in 2011.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told Newsday that authorities believe they will soon be able to identify the remains of the three unidentified victims in the larger Gilgo Beach investigation.

Tierney also told Newsday that the previously discussed distinctive belt with the initials "WH" or "HM" was used to bound Gilgo Beach serial killing victim Maureen Brainard-Barnes' remains.

Separately, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office submitted a court request to obtain a swab of DNA from murder suspect Rex Heuermann.

They already recovered DNA from Heuermann during their investigation, but are looking for more.

Heuermann was charged with three of the Gilgo Beach murders and is a prime suspect in a fourth.

While he has not yet been charged in that fourth homicide, the investigation "is expected to be resolved soon," the document says.

