Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann taken off suicide watch

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann has been taken off suicide watch, according to officials.

The decision comes following an evaluation by mental health staff at Suffolk County Jail, according to a spokesperson Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr.

Heuermann will continue to be evaluated periodically, and his housing and security protocols have not changed.

He was placed on suicide watch almost immediately following his July 13 arrest.

Heuermann has been off suicide watch since August 3.

He remains under strict observation and high security protocols by jail staff.

