ABC's Ginger Zee gives tips on how to do the 'No New Clothes Challenge'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's Climate Week in New York City, and we all know that we need big business to really buy-in for a massive shift, but as consumers we have a lot of power when it comes to sustainable solutions and changing our own habits.

So for tips on that, we went to the expert, ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee.

She is doing the No New Clothes Challenge. It's a 3-month challenge but she has kept it going for over a year.

And she says she's going to stick with it! It all began back in June 2022. She's been inspired by the group Remake. The mission isn't just about sustainability, but reflects on addressing overconsumption and forcing the fashion industry to remake itself.

It also focuses on environmental help and provides living wages and safe working conditions for garment workers around the world.

The average American purchases 16 new pieces of clothing every 3 months. No new clothes would save:

- 9,700 liters of water

- 9.8 pounds of waste

- Nearly $500

Tips For How to do "No New Clothes"

- Shop your own closet.

- Supporting local consignment

- Tons of secondhand options online that have new clothes (The RealReal)

- Rent for special occasions.

This can go beyond clothes and expand to things

- Last December, Ginger did no new things

- It's a great time to reset how we look at everything we consume.

- Changing email traffic to not be marketed by thinking we want and think we need things.

You can learn more and follow Ginger's journey on her Instagram account.

ALSO READ | How to find out if you have unclaimed money

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.