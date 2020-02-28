Man follows 11-year-old girl into New York City school, gropes her: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man followed an 11-year-old girl into her Manhattan school and groped her Thursday morning, according to police.Authorities say 52-year-old Anthony Anderson was tackled by a teacher after allegedly following the student into the Isaac Newton Middle School for Math and Science on Pleasant Avenue in East Harlem.It happened just as school was starting.Police say Anderson followed his victim from the street into the school through a door that was not being monitored.Anderson now faces charges of sex abuse, forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal trespass."This is completely unacceptable, and this individual was arrested by the NYPD inside the school," the Department of Education said in a statement. "Counselors are available to students and we have added additional security to the school and notified all families."----------