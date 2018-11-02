An 8-year-old girl in Queens wants justice after the theft of a scarecrow, handmade by the girl and her Girl Scout troop.A man was caught on camera stealing it from the front stoop of her house in Bayside."She is missing," said Gabriella Murga. "Please try to find her. One of her eyeballs fell off. If you find her bring her back."It is a missing persons poster like you've never seen before. The sketch was drawn with crayons and heartbreak."Me and my Girl Scouts troop made her with love," said Gabriella. "She has a red black and white grey top. And she can't stand, she can only sit."Gabriella, 8, made the scarecrow with her Girl Scout troop for Halloween and it sat on her porch for trick or treaters to see.That is until the thief came along at about 10 p.m. Wednesday."There was a white car, he came from over here, he went over there," said Gabriella "He ran over here under the arch and then he picked up the scarecrow... he was running. The head's not attached so well. It fell over there somewhere."In such a hurry to kidnap the scarecrow, he had to come back minutes later for its head."I was really angry and sad," said Gabriella. "A grown man took the scarecrow.""I thought it was like teenagers and then it would be not as bad because then they were just being kids," said her mother Maria Castillo. "It meant a lot to them because they could show it off at their school party. They had a lot of pride in it. They took a lot of pictures with it. So they were really excited."----------