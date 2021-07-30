Man arrested in assault, robbery of 11-year-old girl in Queens

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect arrested in attack, robbery of 11-year-old girl in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested the suspect in a disturbing attack on an 11-year-old girl in Queens.

Jonathan Perez, 34, is accused of grabbing the girl by the neck and dragging her into an alleyway on Sunday, where he threatened to sexually assault her.

Police say he robbed her of $20, her house keys, and her reusable grocery bag before a neighbor heard the child screaming and ran to help.



"My reaction was to help the girl, I can't say anything else," said Mariam, a Good Samaritan.

Mariam ran outside to find the girl on the ground and knew what he had to do.

"To help her, I helped her, the girl threw herself at me to help her, that's all I did, I could not catch him," Mariam said.

The victim suffered a cut to her throat and was taken to the hospital.

Perez is facing several charges including robbery, assault, kidnapping, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, and menacing.

His most recent arrest was June 2, when police say he punched his girlfriend and stole her car keys. He was also arrested in June 2018 for allegedly soliciting a prostitute.

MORE NEWS: Celebrity NYC sommelier charged with arson
EMBED More News Videos

According to authorities, celebrity sommelier Caleb Ganzer was caught on camera lighting outdoor dining structures on fire, then casually walking down the street afterward.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jackson heightsqueensnew york cityarrestchild injurednypdkidnappingcrime stoppersarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE| NWS to survey NJ damage after tornadoes touch down in PA
AccuWeather: From turbulent to tranquil
COVID Updates: Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox
Vessel at Hudson Yards closed again after another suicide
Broadway announces safety protocols for reopening
Video: 14 hurt when bus slams into subway support pole
Inmates, cops work together in 'Puppies Behind Bars' program
Show More
Biden's new vaccine rules, bolstering security at the Capitol
Woman hospitalized after capturing marriage proposal
Jill Biden gets medical procedure on foot after Hawaii visit
Las Vegas to mask up indoors again after Nevada adopts COVID-19 rule
'Most Wanted' man who murdered fiancée and her dog gets 30 years
More TOP STORIES News