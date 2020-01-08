Food & Drink

Girl Scouts introduce new lemon-flavored cookies with inspiring messages baked in

The Girl Scouts are introducing a new cookie just in time for the upcoming season, in some areas.

The Lemon-Ups are a crispy lemon-flavored cookie, not to be confused with the Lemonades cookie which are shortbread covered with lemon-flavored icing.

To make the Lemon-Ups more enjoyable, each cookie will have one of eight inspiring messages baked into them, including "I am a go-getter" and "I am an innovator."

The addition to the cookie lineup will be available for the 2020 season and will replace the Savannah Smiles.

However, check with the Girl Scouts in your area to see which tasty treats they're selling this year. Not all regions have the same cookie selections.
