Search for man who pulled knife, threatened 4-year-old girl, father on subway

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who threatened a little girl and her father on the subway in the Bronx.It happened on Sunday, September 5 at 3:20 p.m. on a D train.Police say it started when the 4-year-old girl's father asked the man to stop smoking what he says was marijuana.That's when police say the man spit on the little girl and her father, before pulling out a knife and threatening them.The victims got off the subway at Fordham Road and the man remained on the southbound train.Fortunately, no one was injured.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------