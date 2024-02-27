East Village sewing shop closing its doors after over 30 years of business

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- After more than three decades, a sewing shop in the East Village is searching for a new home.

For almost 34 years, Rosa Malmed and Hossein Amid have helped customers look their best from their humble mom-and-pop shop, Gizmo.

The shop, which sits on First Avenue, sells every kind of sewing supply. Amid, who also fixes machines, was voted 'Best Sewing Mechanic' in 2015.

Both from Iran, this was their American dream.

"When they see the machine run, they get happy," said Amid. "I get happy."

The owners had plans to sign a new lease Monday, but they found out it was no longer going to be extended and they must now move out by Thursday.

"I'm speechless," said Malmed. "Everyday, they come in, 'Did you find a place?, We don't want to lose you. We love you guys.'"

They have served both established and aspiring designers, as many FIT students come to the shop looking for just the right piece.

Perhaps the busiest part of the year is Halloween, when imaginations run wild.

"They are so creative," Malmed recalls. "You would be surprised what they choose."

Rosa and Hossein thought they found another shop, but at the last minute that building was sold and the deal was off.

For now, they keep packing, helping new customers while hoping for the best.

"I still want to be part of the East Village," said Hossein.

