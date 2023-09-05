One person was killed and four others were injured after an accident involving a car and pedestrians in Glen Oak, Queens.

1 killed, 4 injured in crash with car, pedestrians in Queens

GLEN OAKS, Queens (WABC) -- At least one person was killed and several others were injured in a crash involving a car and pedestrians in Queens on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 260th Street and 73rd Avenue around 4 p.m.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and four others were taken to North Shore University Hospital.

Their conditions were not yet known.

Few other details were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be update as more information becomes available.

