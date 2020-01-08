Pressure cooker triggers evacuation near New Jersey strip mall: Police

GLEN ROCK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who left a suspicious device near a New Jersey strip mall which triggered an evacuation.

Investigators say someone left a pressure cooker in a shopping cart outside the Rock Farmer's Market on Prospect Street in Glen Rock on Tuesday morning.

According to police, they received a call from a person who witnessed the suspicious item being left in the shopping cart.

As a result, authorities forced everyone to leave the store and an adjacent shopping mall while the Bergen County Sheriff Office's bomb squad investigated.

A bomb technician determined the pressure cooker posed no threat.

"In the 21st century a pressure cooker left unattended in any public place, even if due to carelessness, will no doubt cause public harm," Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Glen Rock police are reviewing video footage from the stores in an effort to find out who left the pressure cooker behind, but there is currently no evidence to support any criminal intent or a direct threat to any of the nearby stores.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bergen countynew jerseybomb squadmallsuspicious objectfarmers market
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News