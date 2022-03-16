Global Alliance for Care: 'The Relevance of Care Work for Gender Equality'

Here's a list of the panelists who will take part in the Global Alliance discussion

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As we celebrate Women's History Month, Eyewitness News is highlighting two events seeking to further the discussion on gender equality.The Global Alliance for Care will hold an event called 'The Relevance of Care Work for Gender Equality,' in an effort to shed light on the crucial role care systems play in social, labor, environmental and economic policies.It will feature a discussion on how Global Alliance for Care can promote care systems to bring about transformative change for gender equality and a sustainable future for everyone.A number of panelists will illustrate the relevance of sustainable care systems to tackle the issue of climate change and build resilient societies.Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa will moderate the event which will take place on Wednesday, March 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.Later in the afternoon, the organization UN Women, will host the event 'High Level Multistakeholder Intergenerational Dialogue on Generation Equality,' from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.The aim of the discussion will be to reactivate the Generation Equality's call for financial, policy and programmatic commitments that will advance gender equality for the next five years.-- Elena Bonetti, Minister for Equal Opportunities and Family, Italy-- Maria Syrengela, Deputy Minister for Gender Equality, Greece-- Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Government of Canada-- Chidi King, Chief of the ILO Gender, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Branch-- Siobhan Vipond, Chair of the ITUC Women's Committee and Executive Vice-President of the Canadian Labour Congress-- Amanda E. Devercelli, Global Lead for Early Childhood Development, World Bank-- Amar Nijhawan (she/her), Women's Rights Policy Specialist, Economic Justice, Oxfam Canada----------