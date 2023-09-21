Global Citizen Festival: Everything to know about the benefit concert in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- Global Citizen Festival is set to rock New York City's Central Park on Saturday and we have everything you need to know ahead of the big concert.

The event, headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Anitta and Jung Kook of BTS, is designed to encourage supporters, especially those in Gen Z, to take action on extreme poverty, gender inequality, climate change and other issues.

All eyes are on the weather this weekend an a possible coastal storm. Coastal flooding, strong winds, heavy rainfall, high risk of rip currents are all in the forecast, especially south and east.

And note: you will not be allowed in with a mobile ticket -- you must print your ticket before you arrive. Also be aware there is no re-entry to the festival allowed.

The benefit concert will be streamed live on abc7NY from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and highlights will also be broadcast on ABC the next day beginning at 7 p.m.

WHAT HAPPENS IF IT RAINS?

The Global Citizen Festival happens rain or shine, organizers say it's looking like it will be a little wet and cold and are urging attendees to dress appropriately, including a good raincoat or poncho, rain boots or shoes, and dress in warm layers. Reminder, no umbrellas are allowed.

The make-up date in the case of extreme weather is Sept. 24. In the case of high winds or lightning, the show will be moved to Sunday.

WHAT ITEMS ARE PROHIBITED?

The following items and actions are prohibited from the park: Alcohol, audio or video recording equipment, bicycles or scooters, blankets, Camelbaks, chains/chain wallets, cameras larger than point-and-shoot (if you can remove the lens, don't bring it), chairs, coolers, drones, electric hand fans, fireworks, flags, banners, or posters, frisbees, glass/metal containers, illegal drugs/paraphernalia, laser pens or similar focused light, light sticks, musical instruments, pets/animals, selfie sticks, sports balls, tents, tripods, umbrellas, unlicensed vending of any kind, water squirt guns, weapons, no smoking of any kind.

CAN I BRING A BAG?

Most bags are not allowed. You may bring small, clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags (12"x12"x6" max size), non-clear clutch/purse/fanny pack no larger than 4.5" x 6.5".

No other bags allowed, including backpacks of any kind (this includes clear backpacks).

WHAT CAN I BRING?

Bring your printed ticket - otherwise you won't be able to gain entry to the Festival.

The following is allowed into the Park: empty plastic water bottles, cell phones, digital cameras (non-pro), disposable cameras, earplugs, film cameras (non-pro), hats, small beach towel (35"x75" max size), strollers (with toddler/infant), sunblock/sunscreen, sunglasses and walkie talkies.

WHO IS PERFORMING?

Jung Kook of BTS will make one of his first live solo appearances at the concert. The record-setting K-Pop singer, whose debut solo single "Seven" hit No. 1 in the United States and around the world this summer, will join Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Anitta and Megan Thee Stallion as headliners of the event.

"The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I'm happy to take part in it," Jung Kook said in a statement. "I can't wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park."

The Global Citizen Festival - which will also include performances from K-pop sensation Stray Kids, singer-songwriter Conan Gray, rapper-DJ D-Nice, and actor-singer Sofia Carson - provides free tickets to the event in exchange for fans taking actions for social change on the group's app and website.

Speakers ranging from Bill Nye the Science Guy to rapper Common, TV host Padma Lakshmi to basketball star Carmelo Anthony and numerous advocates from around the world will also be on hand to encourage viewers to take additional actions.

WHAT TIME DO GATES OPEN?

The gates at Central Park will open at 2 p.m. (this includes VIP, GA, and ADA gates). The show will start at 4 p.m. The show will end around 10 p.m.

Please note: We will close the gates around 8 p.m., so be sure to enter early!

CAN I CAMP OUT THE NIGHT BEFORE?

Camping overnight in Central Park is strictly prohibited, you can learn more on Section P here. Central Park opens at 6 a.m. and our gates open at 2 p.m.

WILL THERE BE FOOD AND DRINKS?

The festival will have vegetarian and vegan food options and non-alcoholic drink vendors on the Great Lawn. Vendors will be accepting cash and cards.

Water refill stations will be provided by Citi at no cost to you. Remember metal or glass water bottles are not permitted into the festival.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)