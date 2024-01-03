WATCH LIVE

Overturned tractor-trailer on NJ Turnpike causes major delays onto Goethals Bridge

John Del Giorno Image
ByJohn Del Giorno WABC logo
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 11:30AM
Tractor-trailer overturns by entrance to Goethals Bridge
John Del Giorno was over the scene.
WABC

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- An overturned tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike has caused major delays getting onto the Goethals Bridge.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene at around 6 a.m.

Emergency vehicles were at the scene by the entrance to the bridge.

The entrances to the bridge from the New Jersey Turnpike and from Route 278 are closed.

The only way onto the bridge is via local roads.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

