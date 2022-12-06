'Golden Girls' pop-up restaurant opens December 7 and there's going to be plenty of cheesecake

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Picture it, a Golden Girls pop-up restaurant in New York City with a fully immersive experience and menu to match.

That's exactly what's coming to Manhattan on December 7.

A temporary restaurant based on the beloved sitcom will open on Fulton Street in Manhattan's Seaport neighborhood.

Organizers say the pop-up restaurant will have plenty of opportunities for photo ops, including that iconic kitchen table.

Menu options include Sophia's lasagna al forno and a 'Miami-style' Cuban sandwich.

Patrons can order cocktails and mocktails from Rusty's Anchor Bar.

And there are plenty of cheesecake options to complete the dining experience.

A similar pop-up opened in Beverly Hills over the summer and was been a smash hit.

Tickets start at $40 per person and can be purchased at BucketListers.com.

