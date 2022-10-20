'Golden Girls' pop-up restaurant is coming to Manhattan in November

A temporary restaurant based on the beloved sitcom will open on E 54th Street in Midtown next month.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Picture it, a pop-up restaurant in New York City with a fully immersive experience and menu to match.

That's exactly what's coming to Manhattan on November 16.

Organizers say the pop-up restaurant will have plenty of opportunities for photo ops, including that iconic kitchen table.

Menu options include Sophia's lasagna al forno and a Miami-style Cuban sandwich.

Patrons can order cocktails and mocktails from Rusty's Anchor Bar.

And there are plenty of cheesecake options to complete the dining experience.

A similar pop-up opened in Beverly Hills over the summer and has been a smash hit.

Tickets start at $40 per person and can be purchased at BucketListers.com.

