'Golden Girls' pop-up restaurant is coming to Manhattan in November

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Picture it, a pop-up restaurant in New York City with a fully immersive experience and menu to match.
That's exactly what's coming to Manhattan on November 16.
A temporary restaurant based on the beloved sitcom will open on E 54th Street in Midtown.
Organizers say the pop-up restaurant will have plenty of opportunities for photo ops, including that iconic kitchen table.
Menu options include Sophia's lasagna al forno and a Miami-style Cuban sandwich.
Patrons can order cocktails and mocktails from Rusty's Anchor Bar.
And there are plenty of cheesecake options to complete the dining experience.
A similar pop-up opened in Beverly Hills over the summer and has been a smash hit.
Tickets start at $40 per person and can be purchased at BucketListers.com.
