Man, 84, found dead in pond at Pelham Bay Golf Course: police

PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) -- An 84-year-old man was found dead in the pond at Pelham Bay Golf Course on Friday, police say.
Officers were called to the course just after 2 p.m. and discovered the man unconscious and unresponsive in the water. The man was pronounced dead shortly after.
The cause of death is still being determined and the investigation continues.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.