Man, 84, found dead in pond at Pelham Bay Golf Course: police

PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) -- An 84-year-old man was found dead in the pond at Pelham Bay Golf Course on Friday, police say.

Officers were called to the course just after 2 p.m. and discovered the man unconscious and unresponsive in the water. The man was pronounced dead shortly after.

The cause of death is still being determined and the investigation continues.

