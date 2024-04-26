  • Watch Now
Man, 84, found dead in pond at Pelham Bay Golf Course: police

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, April 26, 2024 3:43PM
PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) -- An 84-year-old man was found dead in the pond at Pelham Bay Golf Course on Friday, police say.

Officers were called to the course just after 2 p.m. and discovered the man unconscious and unresponsive in the water. The man was pronounced dead shortly after.

The cause of death is still being determined and the investigation continues.

