Christians commemorate crucifixion of Jesus Christ with Good Friday

ByEyewitness News
Friday, April 7, 2023 10:30AM
Services in observance of Good Friday take place around the world
Catholics observe Good Friday around the world.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Holy Week continues with Good Friday, the holiday in which Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Services resume at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem which Christians believe to be the site of Jesus's crucifixion, burial, and resurrection.

In New York City, Timothy Cardinal Dolan will lead services at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.

He helped hand out meals at a church in Harlem in honor of Holy Thursday.

