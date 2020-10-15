Good Samaritan, officers honored for taking down gunman in Westchester County

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Good Samaritan and officers were honored for their bravery for taking down a gunman in Westchester County.

They tackled the suspect who police say had just fired several shots at a busy intersection in Yonkers on Sept. 25.

It was dangerous that afternoon as police chased a suspect identified as Darren Smith. Good Samaritan Zacarias Green was in Yonkers working for the census, but for 15 years, he volunteered as an NYPD auxiliary officer.

Green reached in and knocked the gun out of the suspect's hand. A religious man, Green says he was guided by the hand of God.

Incredibly no civilians and no police officers were hurt in the shooting in broad daylight in Getty Square.

On Wednesday, the city honored its officers for restraint -- not returning fire when the use of deadly force would have been justified.

Officials say it shows the progress made in the 13 years since Yonkers was under review by the justice department. Since then, over 100 changes have been implemented and complaints against police are down 80%.

With an assist from an outsider, the incident was a proud moment of police protecting the public.

MORE NEWS: Couple says they faced discrimination in home appraisal because wife is Black

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westchester countyyonkersnew yorkpolice chaseheroshootinggood samaritangood newspolice officerpolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sisters discover breast cancers thanks to dog
Feds step in to address sharp rise in gun violence in NYC
Child safe after family member abducts girl, barricades himself
The Countdown: Candidates refine their message with 20 days to go
State could withhold funding from schools in red zones: Cuomo
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
One of college football's top head coaches tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher made 2nd 911 call
Couple says they faced discrimination in home appraisal
COVID red zone violations caught on camera in NYC
MTA reopens underground market, proposes financial relief to tenants
Get counted: 2020 census ends 6 a.m. Friday
More TOP STORIES News